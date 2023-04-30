Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ty France (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .248.
- France has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- France has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
- In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.