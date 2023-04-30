Vince Dunn Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Avalanche - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Dunn Season Stats Insights
- Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is +28.
- Dunn has a goal in 15 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 48 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.
- Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
- The implied probability that Dunn hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.
Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|81
|Games
|12
|64
|Points
|4
|14
|Goals
|1
|50
|Assists
|3
