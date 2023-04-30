Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is +28.

Dunn has a goal in 15 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 48 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability that Dunn hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 81 Games 12 64 Points 4 14 Goals 1 50 Assists 3

