The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .233 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings