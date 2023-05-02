The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .233 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.72 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
