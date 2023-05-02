Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .233 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.72 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
