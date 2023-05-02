On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In five games this season (17.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings