On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
  • He ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In five games this season (17.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Miller (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
