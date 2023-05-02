J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- He ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In five games this season (17.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Miller (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
