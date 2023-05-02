Jarred Kelenic -- batting .297 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.615) and total hits (28) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 26), and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.72).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Miller (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
