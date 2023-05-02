Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .171 with a double and eight walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
- In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Wong has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
