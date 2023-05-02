The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .171 with a double and eight walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).

In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Wong has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings