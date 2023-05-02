The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .171 with a double and eight walks.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Wong has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.