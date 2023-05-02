Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have earned 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players