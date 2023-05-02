How to Watch the Kraken vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Watch on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars and the Kraken square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have earned 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
