The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to play the Seattle Kraken for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have +150 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-175).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-175) Kraken (+150) -

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 22 of the 49 games, or 44.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Seattle has won 10 of its 17 games, or 58.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over once in its last 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

