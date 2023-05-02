Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (12-16) versus the Oakland Athletics (6-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 2.
Mason Miller (0-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 17 games this season and won eight (47.1%) of those contests.
- Seattle has entered 13 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 120 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Phillies
|L 6-5
|Logan Gilbert vs Taijuan Walker
|April 27
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Matt Strahm
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Jose Urquidy
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Luis Garcia
