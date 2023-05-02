Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (12-16) versus the Oakland Athletics (6-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 2.

Mason Miller (0-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have been favorites in 17 games this season and won eight (47.1%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 13 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 120 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule