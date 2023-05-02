How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Shea Langeliers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 19th in baseball with 31 total home runs.
- Seattle is 25th in baseball with a .374 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the worst batting average in the league (.218).
- Seattle is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (120 total).
- The Mariners rank 28th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 10.0 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Taijuan Walker
|4/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|George Kirby
|Matt Strahm
|4/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alek Manoah
|4/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Easton McGee
|Kevin Gausman
|4/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Chris Bassitt
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Jose Urquidy
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Luis Garcia
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.