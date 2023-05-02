The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Shea Langeliers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in baseball with 31 total home runs.

Seattle is 25th in baseball with a .374 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the worst batting average in the league (.218).

Seattle is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (120 total).

The Mariners rank 28th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 10.0 times per game, the third-worst average in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away - Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales Jose Urquidy 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Logan Gilbert Luis Garcia

