On Tuesday, May 2 at 9:40 PM ET, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (12-16) visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (6-23) in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Athletics have +115 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: TBA - SEA vs Mason Miller - OAK (0-1, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games).

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have come away with six wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 6-20 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

