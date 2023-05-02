Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand in that upcoming Kraken-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In 18 of 81 games this season Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.

In 23 of 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 5 45 Points 3 20 Goals 2 25 Assists 1

