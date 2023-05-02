The Seattle Mariners and Taylor Trammell, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time out, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 30.4% of his games last season (14 of 46), Trammell had a base hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 8.7% of his games last year (four of 46), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Trammell drove in a run in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .146 AVG .241 .226 OBP .333 .313 SLG .481 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 3 RBI 7 15/5 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

