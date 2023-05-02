The Seattle Mariners and Taylor Trammell, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time out, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

  • Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 30.4% of his games last season (14 of 46), Trammell had a base hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 8.7% of his games last year (four of 46), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Trammell drove in a run in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.146 AVG .241
.226 OBP .333
.313 SLG .481
4 XBH 9
2 HR 2
3 RBI 7
15/5 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Miller (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.