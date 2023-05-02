Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Taylor Trammell, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time out, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)
- Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 30.4% of his games last season (14 of 46), Trammell had a base hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 8.7% of his games last year (four of 46), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Trammell drove in a run in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.146
|AVG
|.241
|.226
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.481
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/5
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Miller (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.