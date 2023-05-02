The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .209 with three doubles, seven home runs and two walks.
  • Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with multiple hits seven times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.3%).
  • He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Miller (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
