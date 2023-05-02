Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .209 with three doubles, seven home runs and two walks.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with multiple hits seven times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Miller (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
