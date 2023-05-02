The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .209 with three doubles, seven home runs and two walks.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with multiple hits seven times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings