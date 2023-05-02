Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .100 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

France has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

France has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (10 of 28), with more than one RBI four times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (14 of 28), with two or more runs three times (10.7%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings