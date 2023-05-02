Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .100 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- France has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- France has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (10 of 28), with more than one RBI four times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (14 of 28), with two or more runs three times (10.7%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.72 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
