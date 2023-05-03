On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .230 with seven doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 143rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

In 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (17.2%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings