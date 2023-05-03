On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .230 with seven doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
  • He ranks 133rd in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 143rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
  • In 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (17.2%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
