Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (13-16) and the Oakland Athletics (6-24) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 18 games this season and won nine (50%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 122 (4.2 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

