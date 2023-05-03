Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-175). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-9).

Seattle has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Seattle has played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).

The Mariners have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 6-7 4-6 9-9 9-11 4-4

