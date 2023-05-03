On Wednesday, May 3, Jarred Kelenic's Seattle Mariners (13-16) visit Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (6-24) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+145). A 7.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.23 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Mariners and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-175), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Jarred Kelenic hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won nine out of the 18 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win six times (20%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 5-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.