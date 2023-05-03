Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 3
Wednesday, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 3 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-4.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has two doubles while batting .182.
- In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Murphy has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.53).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
