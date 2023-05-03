Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- .034 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- France has driven home a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
