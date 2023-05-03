Ty France -- .034 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • France has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • France has driven home a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.