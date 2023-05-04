A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including A.J. Pollock (hitting .176 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .155 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- This year, Pollock has tallied at least one hit in seven of 19 games (36.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (26.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.45).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Rucinski (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
