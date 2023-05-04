The Seattle Mariners, including A.J. Pollock (hitting .176 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .155 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Pollock has tallied at least one hit in seven of 19 games (36.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.45).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Rucinski (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
