Alexander Wennberg will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Wennberg available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wennberg has a point in 30 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 7 38 Points 4 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 4

