Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the hill, on May 4 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (15.4%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.45 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics are sending Rucinski (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
