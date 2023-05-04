Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tolvanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this year (out of 61), including multiple points three times.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 10 31 Points 3 18 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

