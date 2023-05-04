The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 30 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .608. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (46.4%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings