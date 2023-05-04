Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Eberle interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 42 of 82 games this year, Eberle has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Eberle hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 7 63 Points 5 20 Goals 2 43 Assists 3

