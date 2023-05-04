Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 4, when he went 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .171 with a double and eight walks.
- In eight of 22 games this season (36.4%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.45 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.7 per game).
- Rucinski (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.