The Dallas Stars are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0. The Stars are favored (-210) against the Kraken (+170).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

In 44 of 89 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars are 17-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with eight upset wins (40.0%).

Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Seattle has three games this season playing as an underdog by +170 or longer, and is 2-1 in those contests.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-149) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-133)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6 2.5 2.7

