The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jason Robertson and others in this contest.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Vince Dunn has totaled 64 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Apr. 24 0 0 0 1

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Eberle has scored 20 goals on the season, adding 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 2 1 1 2 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Apr. 24 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Robertson has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn has picked up 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2

