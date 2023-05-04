Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Thursday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (14-16) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at 3:37 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 9-7 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (2-2, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Drew Rucinski (0-1, 4.76 ERA).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 9, Athletics 8.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 19 times and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.
- Seattle has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 129 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brandon Bielak
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Brown
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney
