Thursday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (14-16) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at 3:37 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 9-7 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (2-2, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Drew Rucinski (0-1, 4.76 ERA).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 9, Athletics 8.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 19 times and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.

Seattle has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 129 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

