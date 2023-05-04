Brent Rooker and Jarred Kelenic are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday (starting at 3:37 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has put up 30 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.370/.608 on the season.

Kelenic hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

France Stats

Ty France has nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 15 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .236/.331/.345 slash line so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 24 hits with two doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashing .320/.442/.707 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has recorded 30 hits with seven doubles and four walks. He has driven in 13 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .265/.341/.327 slash line on the season.

Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

