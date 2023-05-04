A.J. Pollock brings a two-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (14-16) game against the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at 3:37 PM ET on Thursday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (2-2) against the Athletics and Drew Rucinski (0-1).

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (2-2, 2.93 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-1, 4.76 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (2-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, a 12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .946 in five games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Kirby has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rucinski

Rucinski (0-1) takes the mound first for the Athletics to make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .407 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 1.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

