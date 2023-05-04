Matthew Beniers will be on the ice Thursday when his Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a bet on Beniers against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.

Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 37 of 80 games this season, Beniers has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Beniers' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.7% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 5 57 Points 2 24 Goals 0 33 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.