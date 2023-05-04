As we head into Thursday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Twins (Pablo Lopez) against the White Sox (Lucas Giolito).

Read on to find the probable pitchers for every contest on the calendar for May 4.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

CHC: Taillon WSH: Corbin 3 (14 IP) Games/IP 6 (31.1 IP) 3.86 ERA 5.74 10.3 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals

CHC Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

NYM: Verlander DET: Rodríguez 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 6 (36.2 IP) - ERA 2.21 - K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers

NYM Odds to Win: -185

-185 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Vince Velasquez (4-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (3-0) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

PIT: Velásquez TB: Eflin 6 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 3.06 ERA 3.00 8.9 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -190

-190 PIT Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (1-0) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Jack Flaherty (2-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

LAA: Canning STL: Flaherty 3 (15.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (32 IP) 4.11 ERA 3.94 8.8 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Angels at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Giolito (1-2) when the teams face off Thursday.

MIN: Lopez CHW: Giolito 6 (36 IP) Games/IP 6 (34.2 IP) 4.00 ERA 4.15 11.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

MIN Odds to Win: -140

-140 CHW Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Orioles at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will look to Jordan Lyles (0-5) when the teams meet on Thursday.

BAL: Rodriguez KC: Lyles 5 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (35.1 IP) 4.07 ERA 5.86 12.6 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Royals

BAL Odds to Win: -160

-160 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Brewers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-1) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Connor Seabold (0-0) when the clubs play on Thursday.

MIL: Miley COL: Seabold 5 (29 IP) Games/IP 7 (13.2 IP) 1.86 ERA 5.27 5.9 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rockies

MIL Odds to Win: -145

-145 COL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 12 runs

Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (2-2) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Drew Rucinski (0-1) when the clubs meet Thursday.

SEA: Kirby OAK: Rucinski 5 (30.2 IP) Games/IP 1 (5.2 IP) 2.93 ERA 4.76 7.0 K/9 1.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Dylan Dodd (0-0) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-1) when the clubs play Thursday.

ATL: Dodd MIA: Luzardo 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 6 (33.2 IP) - ERA 3.48 - K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 ATL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (0-1) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

TOR: Gausman BOS: Bello 6 (38.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (12.1 IP) 2.33 ERA 6.57 12.6 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

