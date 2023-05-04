Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bjorkstrand's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

In Bjorkstrand's 81 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 23 of 81 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Bjorkstrand goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.9% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 45 Points 4 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.