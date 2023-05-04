The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 1-0 in the series. The Stars are favored (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime contests.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-10-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Kraken finished 13-13-3 in those contests (29 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

