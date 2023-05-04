Taylor Trammell -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on May 4 at 3:37 PM ET.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

  • Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Trammell got a hit in 30.4% of his 46 games last year, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.
  • In four of 46 games last year, he left the yard (8.7%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Trammell drove in a run in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.146 AVG .241
.226 OBP .333
.313 SLG .481
4 XBH 9
2 HR 2
3 RBI 7
15/5 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 1
23 GP 23
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Athletics will look to Rucinski (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
