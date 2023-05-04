Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Trammell -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on May 4 at 3:37 PM ET.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)
- Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Trammell got a hit in 30.4% of his 46 games last year, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.
- In four of 46 games last year, he left the yard (8.7%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Trammell drove in a run in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.146
|AVG
|.241
|.226
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.481
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/5
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Athletics will look to Rucinski (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.