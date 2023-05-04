On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .122 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .210 with four doubles, seven home runs and two walks.
  • Hernandez has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (26.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 30.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.45 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Rucinski (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.