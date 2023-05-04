Vince Dunn will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dunn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is +28.

Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability that Dunn hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 7 64 Points 6 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.