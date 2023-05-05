J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 138th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 154th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Crawford has had an RBI in six games this season (19.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.7% of his games this year (12 of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.20 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
