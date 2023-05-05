On Friday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 138th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 154th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Crawford has had an RBI in six games this season (19.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.7% of his games this year (12 of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

