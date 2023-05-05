The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .598.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (24.1%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 13 games this year (44.8%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 29 games (41.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.20 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Javier makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
