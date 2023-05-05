The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .598.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (24.1%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 13 games this year (44.8%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 29 games (41.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings