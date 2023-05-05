The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .189 with a double and eight walks.
  • Wong has recorded a hit in nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), including four multi-hit games (17.4%).
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wong has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.20 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Javier (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
