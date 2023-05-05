Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (16-15) versus the Seattle Mariners (15-16) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 5.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (2-1) for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 9-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 134 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule