Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-135). The game's total has been set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -135 +110 7 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 11-9 in those games.
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of its games).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
  • Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-15-1).
  • The Mariners have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-9 8-7 5-6 10-9 10-11 5-4

