How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford and Yordan Alvarez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet at T-Mobile Park on Friday, at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 15th in MLB action with 35 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball with a .375 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank last in the majors with a .217 batting average.
- Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (134 total).
- The Mariners' .298 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Castillo has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Castillo is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Easton McGee
|Kevin Gausman
|4/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Chris Bassitt
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Brown
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
