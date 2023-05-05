Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on May 5, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and other players on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros before their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.82), 12th in WHIP (.923), and 20th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 4
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 31 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .304/.363/.598 slash line on the year.
- Kelenic hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has 27 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .235/.326/.339 so far this year.
- France takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .259/.374/.426 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 25 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 21 walks and 15 RBI.
- He's slashed .212/.336/.347 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
