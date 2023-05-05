The Houston Astros (16-15) visit the Seattle Mariners (15-16) in AL West action, at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (2-1) will take the ball for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 1.82 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .189.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

Castillo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Javier has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier will try to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.

