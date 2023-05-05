On Friday, Taylor Trammell (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

  • Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Trammell got a hit 14 times last season in 46 games (30.4%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).
  • He hit a home run in four games a year ago (out of 46 opportunities, 8.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Trammell picked up an RBI in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.146 AVG .241
.226 OBP .333
.313 SLG .481
4 XBH 9
2 HR 2
3 RBI 7
15/5 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Javier makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
