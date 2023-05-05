Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Taylor Trammell (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)
- Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Trammell got a hit 14 times last season in 46 games (30.4%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).
- He hit a home run in four games a year ago (out of 46 opportunities, 8.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Trammell picked up an RBI in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.146
|AVG
|.241
|.226
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.481
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/5
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
