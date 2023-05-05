Ty France -- .094 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .235.
  • France has recorded a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), including six multi-hit games (19.4%).
  • He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (45.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.20 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
