Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ty France -- .094 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .235.
- France has recorded a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), including six multi-hit games (19.4%).
- He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- France has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (45.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.20 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
